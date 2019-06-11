Cricketers and actresses having affairs are not something new. There are numerous instances of famous cricketers, especially in India, marrying talented women from the film industry and one fine example is Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

So, the link-up rumours between a cricketer and actress do not come as a surprise to many. The reason why it is being discussed now because of rumours of Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah dating South actress Anupama Parameswaran.

A section of media in the South has claimed that there is something cooking between the cricketer and the Kerala-based actress. It all begun after Jasprit Bumrah started following her on Twitter.

To everybody's surprise, Jasprit Bumrah is not following any other actresses, but only Anupama Parameswaran which has made rumours mills to work overtime.

This is not the first time where Jasprit Bumrah is being linked-up with a South actress. Earlier, speculations were rife that he was seeing Raashi Khanna. But she had denied it by saying, "I know that Bumrah is an Indian cricketer, that's it. There is nothing beyond that. I don't know him personally and I have even never met him yet. There is no truth in it (relationship rumours)."

Similarly, it was rumoured that Anupama Parameswaran was seeing Telugu actor Sharwanand, but the speculations died after the release of their flick, Shatamanam Bhavati.

Coming back to their careers, Jasprit Bumrah is now busy playing for the country in the World Cup 2019. He has started the journey on a positive note as he bowled well in the first two matches. He is game for the third match against New Zealand on Thursday, 13 June.

On the other hand, Anupama Parameswaran's Kannada debut movie Natasaarvabhowma released a few months ago, was received well by the audience. Currently, she is working on a few movies that include Saravanan-starrer Telugu film Rakshasudu.