While Priyanka Chopra has been doing some good work in the West, Alia Bhatt now expressed a desire to try her luck in Hollywood.

Alia, who has been having a wonderful phase in her career, recently said that she wishes to enter Hollywood soon.

"I do hope to go there (Hollywood) someday and soon. That is like entering a whole new industry and that is not easy at all. I will have to do it with some more time on my hand," the actress told PTI.

Alia has been receiving appreciation for her back to back hit performances in Raazi and Gully Boy. She will next be seen in Kalank, which is going to be released this Wednesday. It is a tricky thing to decide if shifting focus towards Hollywood at the peak of her Bollywood career will be the right thing to do or not.

Although Priyanka has been getting a number of projects in the West, none of her performances was good enough to grab worldwide appreciation. Ever since she turned towards Hollywood, she has not done much work in Hindi movies.

Will Alia also abandon Bollywood if at all she enters Hollywood? Well, only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Alia is also set to make her Telugu debut with SS Rajamouli's RRR. Speaking about her preparation for the film, Alia said that it is tough but she is having fun.

She further said that she always wanted to work with Rajamouli. "He was on my bucket list of directors. Not only because of Baahubali, of course, that was a very big factor but also because of his imagination. Right from Magadheera to Eega, these concepts are simply mind-blowing. He is truly an artist and understands his audience, the people he is making the film for. His emotions and story are so powerful, likewise, with RRR, he has a very powerful story to tell," she told an entertainment portal.