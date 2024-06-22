Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Saturday that if a complaint of sexual abuse was received against JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, the police would initiate legal action. Suraj Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and brother of the sex video scandal prime accused, Prajwal Revanna.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said that the police department has not received any complaint against MLC Suraj Revanna so far. "I got to know about the development through the media," he said.

When asked about a complainant sending a petition to the DGP, Parameshwara clarified that no official complaint has been lodged yet. Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi reacting to the development, said that an impartial probe should be conducted regarding the incident.

"Whoever it is, if they have committed a mistake, they should be punished. Whether it is Prajwal Revanna or Suraj Revanna if they have committed mistakes, they will get punished," he stated. Suraj Revanna's uncle, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, angrily reacted not to discuss the matter with him regarding allegations against Suraj Revanna.

Speaking to reporters at the Bengaluru International Airport, Kumaraswamy asked media persons not to bring up the matter to him. "You discuss the matters concerning the state. I do not need to react to the issue, the law will take care of it. It will be known in coming days on why these complaints are lodged," Kumaraswamy maintained.

JD(S) senior leader Bandeppa Kashempur said that no matter who does wrong, they will be punished as per the law. "The party had taken action against Prajwal Revanna. The videos of Prajwal Revanna were circulated before the Lok Sabha election. Now, they are making allegations against Suraj Revanna," he stated.

State Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao said that there is a law in the country and action will be initiated as per the law in the incident. "I can't give a reaction based on media reports in the case," he maintained.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Police have filed an FIR against two persons on charges of extortion following allegations of sexual abuse against JDS MLC Suraj Revanna. A JD(S) activist from Arakalagudu town in Hassan district had made allegations of sexual abuse by Suraj Revanna.

Following this development, Suraj Revanna's aide Shivakumar filed a case against the victim and his kin at the Holenarasipura police station. Shivakumar said in the complaint that false allegations were made against Suraj Revanna to extort money.

