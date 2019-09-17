It's raining multilingual movies in Indian film industry. The success of the Baahubali series and KGF: Chapter 1 inspired many South filmmakers-stars to plan for pan-Indian movies. Joining the growing list of multilingual is Mahesh Babu's next project.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Mahesh Babu is prepping up for a pan-India movie. He will be reportedly teaming up with Prashanth Neel for his next flick. The director is planning to make a multilingual movie similar to his KGF which stars Rocking Star Yash.

The reports say that the director took a break from the shooting of his KGF: Chapter 2 and met Mahesh Babu over story discussion last week. The Tollywood Prince is said to be excited about working with the Kannada filmmaker.

Currently, Mahesh Babu is busy with Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru in which Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead. The movie had hit the floors in May. The team has completed important portions in Kashmir.

The makers have set their eyes on Sankranthi 2020 for its release and things have fallen into place, so far. Mahesh Babu has been in talks with many filmmakers for his next flick, but at last, he has zeroed in on the story penned by Prashanth Neel, which is expected to take off after the release of KGF 2.

In the recent years, big stars are eyeing the Hindi market as the borders the language barriers are blurring. Kiccha Sudeep's Pailwaan saw the light of the day in five languages including Hindi, last week. Next month, Chiranjeevi's ambitious Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will hit the screens.