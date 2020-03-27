In yet another major development from the United Kingdom, Health Minister Matt Hancock has tested positive for COVID-19. Hancock took to Twitter to share the unfortunate news via a video post.

"I have tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I'm working from home & self-isolating. Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives," he wrote as the caption.

Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives

The announcement by Hancock comes less than two hours after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson informed that he has contracted the fatal disease.