In yet another major development from the United Kingdom, Health Minister Matt Hancock has tested positive for COVID-19. Hancock took to Twitter to share the unfortunate news via a video post.
"I have tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I'm working from home & self-isolating. Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives," he wrote as the caption.
Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus.— Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 27, 2020
I‘ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating.
Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/TguWH6Blij
The announcement by Hancock comes less than two hours after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson informed that he has contracted the fatal disease.