After taking over Paris with her panache and glamour, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has moved to Dubai. Aishwarya was one of the guest speakers at the event named Stand Up, which focused on standing up against street harassment. While Aishwarya stunned everyone in white at Paris, it was her all-black look that made her a head-turner at the Dubai event.

Raising awareness over street harassment

Hollywood star Aja Naomi King, Saudi Arabian singer Aseel Omran and Egyptian actress Mona Zaki were also present at the event. "We are here today to raise awareness and encourage dialogue on a very important global topic - protecting women and protecting a woman's sense of self-worth. I am here to shed light on the prevalence of street harassment towards women," Aishwarya said at the event.

Social media floored

For the event, Aishwarya opted for an embroidered black outfit by Sabyasachi and looked ethereal in it. Fans and followers soon flooded the post with their comments. "Goddess of beauty," wrote one user. "Can't take my eyes off her," wrote another. "How can anyone be so so stunning," said one more user. "Divine beauty in white," opined a netizen.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya also accompanied Aishwarya to Paris. Aishwarya would soon be seen in Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam. The period drama also stars Vikram, Prakash Raj, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi, Saisha Shinde and many others. A picture of Aishwarya Rai from the sets of the film had leaked a few days back. Aishwarya was seen wearing heavy saree and jewellery in one of the shots and looked totally exquisite.

The film is slated to release in Summer, 2022.