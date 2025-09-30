After Op Sindoor, jointness of tri-series on top of govt agenda: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday praised the tri-services' synergy during Operation Sindoor that enabled timely decisions and enhanced situational awareness, reiterating the government's aim to further promote jointness.

Addressing a seminar organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Subroto Park in Delhi, Rajnath Singh said, "Our government's objective is to further promote Jointness and integration among the tri-services. This is not only a matter of policy but a matter of survival in the fast-changing security environment."

"The evolving character of warfare, combined with the complex interplay of traditional and non-traditional threats, makes jointness a core operational necessity rather than a matter of choice," he said.

"Jointness has become a fundamental requirement for our national security and operational effectiveness today. While each of our services possesses the capacity to respond independently, the interconnected nature of land, sea, air, space and cyberspace makes collaborative strength the true guarantor of victory," he added.

The seminar on the theme 'Fostering Greater Jointness - Synergy through Shared Learning in the domain of Inspection and Audits, Aviation Standards and Aerospace Safety' underscores the necessity for India's Armed Forces to embrace deeper integration to meet the demands of modern warfare and to maximise defence preparedness.

The Defence Minister highlighted the importance of IAF's Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), working in unison with the Indian Army's Akashteer and the Indian Navy's Trigun, making a joint operational backbone during Operation Sindoor.

"During Operation Sindoor, the tri-services synergy produced a unified, real-time operational picture. It empowered commanders to take timely decisions, enhanced situational awareness, and reduced the risk of fratricide. This is the living example of jointness delivering decisive results and this success must become the benchmark for all future operation," he said.

The Union Minister recalled the recent Combined Commanders' Conference held in Kolkata where Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the importance of jointness and integration.

He stated that this reflects the government's clear commitment to ensuring that the Armed Forces are not only among the best in the world in terms of values and traditions but also pioneers of future-ready systems.

(With inputs from IANS)