Two days after the Public Safety Act (PSA) was slapped on former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, a senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Naeem Akhtar was booked under the PSA.

With this, Naeem Akhtar became the sixth leader from Jammu and Kashmir to be slapped with the PSA, a law that allows detention ranging from three months to 24 months without a trial.

Akhtar will be lodged at M-5 hut, located on Gupkar Road of the J&K capital.

Other leaders booked under PSA

Earlier, National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar and senior PDP leader Sartaj Madani, uncle of Mehbooba Mufti, were booked under the PSA.

Omar's father and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has been booked under the PSA and lodged at his Srinagar residence, which has been designated as a sub-jail. Omar is detained at Hari Niwas.

(With IANS inputs)