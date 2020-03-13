Neha Dhupia was brutally slammed left, right and centre for promoting fake feminism on national television while shouting at Roadies Revolution contestant who slapped his girlfriend for cheating on him with five other men. And while Neha became an overnight meme star on social media, another video clip from the episode featuring Nikhil Chinapa is now doing the rounds for all the wrong reasons.

In the video, Nikhil can be seen grilling the contestant for what he told Neha about his cheating girlfriend. He doesn'teven hesitates to use abusive language against the contestant while supporting Neha on her point.

"Who the fuck are you to expect anything? (Neha Dhupia agrees to Nikhil in the background 'exactly') fucking loyalty even from your own pet dog. Who the fuck are you?" Nikhil Chinapa argues. The contestant tries to put forward his point saying that if he's loyal to somebody, he would expect the same from his partner as well. But before the contestant could begin with his explaination, Nikhil starts walking towards him and hurls abuses at him.

Nikhil then stands face-to-face with the contestant and tries to provoke him asking him to mirror his anger in front of him. Even in this situation, the contestant tells him that if he's wrong then he should be punished in some way or the other but all in vain. Nikhil continued to abuse and demean him while the judges Rannvijay Singha and Prince Narula looked on.

This particular behaviour of Nikhil irked netizens to the core as he tried to justify infidelity in the name of feminism. People also called for a ban on MTV Roadies which has been setting wrong examples for youngsters. "Hey world let me introduce to you a wannabe loser @nikhilchinapa, this chap trying to teach someone, on how to respect women by calling him a motherfucker. Hands down the worst chutiyapa on internet," a frustrated online user wrote on Twitter.

Another user wrote, "What has happened to shows on television ! @MTVRoadies no concept of #CodeOfConduct for your employees? I pray kids & teens aren't growing up watching this."

Support for the contestant has been pouring in from all corners on social media. Take a look.

Roadies Auditions Contestant : I abused my gf bcz she was cheating on me. Nikhil : Mother f**ker who the hell are you to abuse her, it was her choice, you can't abuse anyone. Contestant : ok, but then how can you abuse me? It was my choice. Check mate.#NikhilChinapa #NehaDhupia — Riya Singh %FB (@riyasingh1986) March 13, 2020

Saying "mfer" in every single line to prove you're a "mfking" feminist! Bh*dwa at its best! #NikhilChinapa #BoycottRoadies pic.twitter.com/6WTWicFxEo — Sajid Sony (@sajidwastaken) March 13, 2020

#NehaDhupia #NikhilChinapa #fakefeminism #Roadiesrevolution I don't know what the fuck is wrong with you people . Are you sick literally man are you out of your fucking mind I didn't find anything wrong.She was playing with his feelings. FUCK YOU MAN pic.twitter.com/bG55PjX7BJ — Dan ish (@Danish78451386) March 13, 2020