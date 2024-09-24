Harish Shankar is known as one of the top writers and directors in Telugu cinema. But when he thought he was making a comeback with Pawan Kalyan yet again, Ustaad Bhagat Singh faced delays. Now that Pawan Kalyan has become the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, he is yet to even figure out when the film will be completed. He had also planned to remake the film Raid with Ravi Teja titled Mr. Bachchan but it was not well received by the audience. The director was trolled and criticised for remaking and spoiling a classic film.

Harish Shankar is now focusing on Ustaad Bhagat Singh featuring Pawan Kalyan and the shoot is set to resume soon. As per reports, Harish Shankar will also direct a film with Megastar Chiranjeevi, which will be produced by DVV Danayya, the producer of RRR. Originally, Harish Shankar was supposed to direct Chiranjeevi's next project but the film ended up with director Mohan Raja.

Recently, Chiranjeevi and Harish Shankar worked together on a commercial, and Chiranjeevi was impressed with Harish's work. This led to the actor offering Harish a chance to direct his next movie. Harish is currently developing the script and DVV Danayya has already paid advances to both Chiranjeevi and Harish Shankar for this project. The film is expected to go into production next year, with an official announcement coming soon.

Before teaming up with Harish Shankar, Chiranjeevi will complete another movie. His upcoming movie Vishwambara is in the process of completing the shooting and is all set to be out in the theatres on January 10th 2025.

On the other hand, Megastar Chiranjeevi has also achieved a record in the Guinness World Records. On September 22, the actor was awarded as a Guinness World Record holder of the Most Prolific Film Star in India Actor/Dancer. This data is important for all mega fans as it also marks the day when Chiranjeevi made his entry into the Indian film industry in 1978.