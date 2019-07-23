Before India's squads for the respective series against West Indies was slated to be announced, young Shubman Gill was tipped as one of the favourites to make it to the limited-overs squads. He impressed in the IPL when he opened for the Kolkata Knight Riders and then has been impressive with the India 'A' side in the ongoing West Indies tour.

However, the young man did not find any place in any of the squads and this has left him disappointed. India are scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests against Windies but Gill couldn't break into the team despite performing well for India A recently.

'Disappointing not to get picked'

"I was waiting for the Indian senior team to be announced on Sunday and I expected to be selected for at least one of the squads," Gill told Cricketnext. "It was disappointing not to get picked but I am not going to spend time thinking over it. I'll keep scoring runs and performing to the best of my ability to impress the selectors."

"It was a fantastic series for me and team as well since we won with a 4-1 margin. Personally, I would have liked to carry on and score at least a couple of hundreds in those fifties. But I will learn from this experience," he further added.

Speaking about the pitches and the West Indies 'A' side, the right-hander said that the opposition was a tough one and that the surfaces, especially in the first couple of games was very tough to bat on.

"The West Indies team that we faced here in the series was very good. The pitches — especially in the first few one-dayers — were very tough to bat on. It was tough challenging cricket and it's good that we managed to come out on top," Gill said.

The young man believes that he has learnt from the experience on the tour and would now look to adapt and adjust his game depending on the match situation.

"The biggest lesson that I have learned from my first West Indies tour is to try to curb my natural game depending on match condition. It's important to block the good balls as well and remain at the crease for as long as possible. Person who is set at the crease needs to bat through the difficult period," he added.