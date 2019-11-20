Around 150 Indians were deported from the United States for violating their visa norms or illegally entering the country. The special aircraft carrying them reached the T3 terminal of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday, November 20, at 6 am, via Bangladesh.

All the deportees finished their paperwork with the immigration department after reaching.

Deported from Mexico

This is not an isolated incident. Earlier in October, around 311 Indians were who had illegally reached Mexico with the help international agents were deported.

"Majorly these passengers travelled from India through two private airlines to Mexico and were facilitated by travel agents, who charged Rs 25-30 lakhs per person," a senior immigration official had told news agency ANI. "The cost includes stay, airfare, meals etc. Agents took around a week to a month's time to arrange entry into the US," the official added.

"The National Immigration Institute (of Mexico) said in a statement late Wednesday that it had flown the 310 men and one woman to New Delhi from Toluca," Associated Press had reported.

"Mexico has stepped up its immigration enforcement in recent months under pressure from the United States. The government has deployed thousands of National Guard agents along the major migration routes," the publication's report further stated