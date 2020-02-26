Last year, ex-couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh often made headlines for their violent behaviour on Nach Baliye 9, the format of which had ex-couples hitting the dance floor together. Later, the duo entered Bigg Boss 13 and further grabbed a lot of attention for their on and off the relationship.

Madhurima, Vishal join hands for Salaam E Ishq

When Madhurima and Vishal kissed inside the house, fans heaved a sigh of relief that the ex-lovers have finally reconciled but then things took a nasty turn when the actress lost her cool during a fight and hit Vishal with a frying pan. This eventually resulted in her eviction from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13.

Post Bigg Boss 13, the two admitted that they don't wish to reconcile and have ended their relationship. This, of course, left their fans disappointed. However, looks like there is some good news for fans of ViRima as the duo is set to join hands for a project.

According to a TellyChakkar report, Madhurima and Vishal have joined hands once again for Zee TV's upcoming romantic special, Salaam E Ishq. The two-hour special episode will celebrate love and the ex-lovers will perform a romantic act. Besides Madhurima and Vishal, other TV couples who will be seen performing on some romantic dance numbers.

Kumkum Bhagya's Shabbir Ahluwalia-Sriti Jha, Prince Narula-Yuvika Choudhary, Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih-Abhishek Kapur and Ruhi Chaturvedi-Manit Jaura, Ishq Subhan Allah's Adnan Khan-Tunisha Sharma will perform some sizzling dance numbers and leave the audience awestruck. Salaam-E-Ishq will be telecast on February 29 at 6.30 pm.