After Mahesh Babu's Maharshi, Prabhas' upcoming movie Saaho is apparently delaying the release of Arjun Suravaram. Nikhil Siddhartha's latest tweets appears to be offering a hint at it.

Nikhil Siddhartha was last seen in Kirrak Party, which was released in theatres on 16 March 2018. His fans are eagerly waiting for his next movie titled Arjun Suravaram, which has been written and directed by TN Santhosh. It is investigative suspense thriller and it happens to be another experimental movie for the actor, who is known for trying different genres. Hence there is a lot of curiosity surrounding it.

Arjun Suravaram starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Lavanya Tripathi has completed the formalities of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and received a U/A certificate. The movie was initially slated for its theatrical release on May 1, a week before Mahesh Babu's Maharshi hit the screens.

But Arjun Suravaram was postponed uncertainly and ever since, Nikhil Siddhartha have been asking him announce its new release date. Recently, fan named Nandu Pspk (@NanduPspk4) tweeted, "16 Months Avutundi Anna Nee Movie #KirrakParty Release ayyi... @actor_Nikhil #WaitingForArjunsuravaram.)

Nikhil Siddhartha, who was keeping mum on the issue all these days, responded to Nandu's request and in his reply, the actor assured him that Arjun Suravaram hit the screens after the release of Prabhas' Saaho. He tweeted, "The wait will b worth.. After pedannas Saaho... release of #ArjunSuravaram #WaitingForArjunSuravaram."

On April 25, Nikhil Siddhartha had claimed the distributors were responsible for its delay. He had tweeted their press release and written, "Im Heart Broken and sad. Arjun Suravaram had Completed its Censor Formalities Yesterday with a clean U/A & we Were joyous abt the release. But then Its in the hands of the Distributors who Liked the Movie & Bought it. I'm tied 2 respect their decision. Their Official Press Note (sic)."

In its press release, Asian Cinemas, which has acquired its distribution rights, had admitted that it was not able to find enough cinema halls for Arjun Suravaram due to the release of Maharshi and Avengers: End Game. Now, Prabhas' Saaho seems to be causing the same problem for the Nikhil Siddhartha starrer.