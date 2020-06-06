In yet another shocking incident that took place in Himachal Pradesh, a pregnant cow's jaw was allegedly blown off by an explosive while the animal was grazing at a field. The incident took place in Jhanduta area of Bilaspur district.

The social media was still venting out its anger over the pregnant elephant's death in Palakkad in Kerala when it saw another video, which has gone viral, in which a cow is seen sitting and bleeding from the jaw with helpless eyes. The cow belonged to one Gurdial Singh and he has sought help from authorities demanding action against the culprit.

He stated that his neighbour Nand Lal allegedly did this to his cow as he had some family brawl going on. Gurdial said that Nand Lal ran away after the incident took place making him suspicious.

Gurdial shot a video of the poor animal, which is seen sitting and profusely bleeding. Reports stated that the animal will not be able to eat for a few days. A case has been registered under the Animal Cruelty Act by the police and investigation is on in the case.

The heart-wrenching act comes to light after a pregnant elephant lost her life in Palakkad in Kerala after it consumed a pineapple laden with firecrackers or country-made bomb that exploded and had caused severe damage to the animal's trunk and trachea. The elephant had died standing in a river.

The animal's death sparked a furore across the country. The veterinary doctor who conducted a post mortem of the elephant had stated that "I have so far done more than 250 postmortems of elephants alone in my more than two decades career. But this was the first time I was so moved as I could hold the foetus of the baby in my hands. Initially, none of us was aware that the elephant was pregnant. After seeing her heart, I spotted the amniotic fluid and realized that she was pregnant."

A reality check into the event had stated that no one had 'fed' the elephant intentionally as people use fruits laden with firecrackers as a snare for dealing with wild boar that pose a threat to crops and plantations. Though, this ideally is not the correct way to deal with the situation as there have been several incidents of animals, even endangered species, dying after being trapped into a snare.