Amid the ongoing debate over the communication or the lack of it from the selectors to the players, the snub to Kedar Jadhav has certainly raised plenty of eyebrows. Jadhav, who was instrumental in India'a Asia Cup campaign, was injured in the final.

However, he featured for India A in the ongoing Deodhar Trophy but was not included in India's squad for the remaining three ODIs against West Indies.

The player himself was shocked at the exclusion and although he did not directly make his feelings clear, it was evident that the snub had not gone down too well with him.

Trying to clear the air, chief selector MSK Prasad said that the selectors had to consider the fitness parameters and that they were not too convinced by Jadhav's fitness issues.

"We did not pick Kedar because of his history of fitness. There have been occasions earlier when he has come back fit and then broke down, a case in point being the Asia Cup last month," Prasad was as quoted by PTI.

'We could have added him as an additional player'

"Actually, we were thinking that if India A won today, then Kedar would have got another match, which would have given us a fair assessment of his match fitness. Maybe we could have added him as an additional player (in Indian team) before the fourth ODI as the Deodhar final is on Saturday. Players need to understand that there is a process that we follow while selecting the team," he further added.

The aforementioned points do make sense, but the question remains over communication as these were not put across to the player.

"Let's see. You are the first one to tell me this. I need to see why they have not picked me. I don't know what the plan is now that I am not there in the team. Probably, I will be playing the Ranji Trophy," the all-rounder said after the Deodhar Trophy match.

India squad:

Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Lokesh Rahul, Umesh Yadav