Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to begin their married life together. The two got married in an extravagant wedding ceremony in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. The wedding ceremony was attended by some of their closest friends and the duo is expected to throw a lavish reception party for the industry people after reaching Mumbai.

However, their beautiful wedding ceremony and pictures have made us eager to see these celeb couples tie the knot too. Let's take a look.

Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra: Kiara and Sidharth's love story blossomed on the sets of Shershaah and has only been growing stronger with each passing day. The two make for an adorable couple but are yet to make it official. Though the two keep mum on their relationship, their holiday and event pictures, and crackling chemistry proves what's brewing behind the scenes.

Disha Patani – Tiger Shroff: The two have only had the eyes for each other ever since they entered the industry. The two are often seen celebrating their big days together and being with each other's families. So, we guess, it is only a matter of time before the two take their relationship to the next level.

Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor: One of the hottest B-town pairs, Ranbir and Alia have been painting the town red for several years now. While Alia had a crush on Ranbir ever since she was a teenager, Ranbir too seems to be gushing over his beautiful partner. The families and the couple have made it official. And wedding might soon be on the cards.

Kim Sharma – Leander Paes: Another couple that's been turning heads is Kim Sharma – Leander Paes. The two keep sharing their romantic pictures on social media and we would love to see the two get married.

Sushmita Sen – Rohman Shawl: Sushmita Sen seems have found the love of her life in the arms of model Rohman Shawl. The two dole out major relationship goals and are a sight to behold together.