Actress Bhagyashree is in demand in the South Indian film industries. After taking up three projects, the Maine Pyar Kiya girl has been roped in for Prabhas' upcoming biggie Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

In an interview with a daily, Bhagyashree has spoken about the movie and claimed that she shot for the movie in Georgia and Hyderabad. The actress has said that the shooting will resume once the lockdown is lifted and the Covid-19 situation returns to normalcy.

However, Bhagyashree has refused to spill beans on her role as she is not supposed to speak about it as per her contract with the makers. When asked about working with Prabhas, she said, "After watching 'Bahubali', I had a certain image about him. But he turned out to be a soft-spoken gentleman rather than a flamboyant personality. He's a team player and likes to bond with everyone,"

Bhagyashree had good words about Prabhas' blockbuster Baahubali series claiming that the project took the Indian cinema to the international level.

Radhe Shyam is her fourth South flick of Bhagyashree after Kannada film Seetharama Kalyana, Telugu film 2 States, and Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie Thalaivi, a biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The 52-year old is craving for well-written roles. She has already read two scripts "One good film can change an actor's journey, Neena ji (Gupta) got a new lease of life with 'Badhaai Ho'. I, too, want the characters I do to stay with the audience," she ends.

Coming to Radhe Shyam, it is a multilingual film in which Pooja Hegde will be seen in the role of a female lead. The film is scheduled for release in 2021.