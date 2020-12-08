Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and singer turned Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh had a massive Twitter war a few days ago on the ongoing farmers' protest in the country. It all began after Kangana used some diminishing remarks for an elderly woman who was spotted at the protest when Diljit slammed Kangana for her post, she went ahead and lashed out at Diljit calling him Karan Johar's 'paltu'.

Things became worse when celebs like Mika Singh and Swara Bhasker reprimanded Kangana and asked her to apologise to the elderly. While Kangana hasn't apologised yet, a few more celebrities have come out in support of the farmers.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently tweeted on Diljit Dosanjh's post and wrote, "Our farmers are India's Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than later."

Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later. https://t.co/PDOD0AIeFv — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 6, 2020

On the other hand Sonam Kapoor's tweet read, "When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilization. Daniel Webster."

"When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilization." Daniel Webster ?? https://t.co/26mfnHGZki — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) December 6, 2020

Along with Priyanka and Sonam, actress Preity Zinta also cleared her to stand on the ongoing farmers' protest and tweeted, "My heart goes out 2the farmers & their families protesting in the cold in this pandemic. They are the soldiers of the soil that keep our country going. I sincerely hope the talks between the farmers & govt yield positive results soon & all is resolved. #Farmerprotests #Rabrakha."