The Indian team's campaign at the ICC World Cup 2019 came to an end with a defeat to New Zealand in the semi-finals. Reports suggest that the management might face the repercussions of the defeat, with the axe falling on some of the coaching staff.

According to IANS, while the contract of head coach Ravi Shastri has been extended by 45 days, batting coach Sanjay Bangar's time might be up. There is a common belief in the BCCI that the bowlers under Bharat Arun were brilliant and the fielding improved under R Sridhar. However, the stuttering middle order, which has been a concern for the Indian team, did not see any improvement.

Bangar couldn't find a solution to it and it's something that reflects poorly on him. Vijay Shankar was ruled out days after Bangar said that the all-rounder was fit.

"It was a constant struggle. While we are all supportive of the players and they had a good tournament with the exception of this bad day in office (in the semi-final against New Zealand), the support staff's processes and decision-making will surely be scrutinised thoroughly prior to any decision being taken about their future," an official was quoted as saying by IANS.

There is also a feeling that things have not been as organised in the camp. Coaches and support staff have not been on the same page as far as the assessment of the players is concerned.

"The present administration set up including the senior employees were all at sea with cricketing decisions and at the same time were ignoring the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) - comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and V.V.S. Laxman - completely and that's a shame," the official said.

The official also said that batsmen, who were in the midst of a rut, always took the advice of former batsmen instead of working closely with the batting coach. This has also not gone down too well with the board.

"Without taking names, it is well documented that a couple of current team members have spoken about how they approached some of the former India batsmen to help them erase flaws in their batting when they were having issues scoring runs," said the official.