Kamal Haasan is giving further hint of staying away from active politics as he has given his consent to act in one more movie. The Ulaganayagan is rumoured to be collaborating with none other than Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is now busy with Vijay's next movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 64.

As per the speculations, Kamal Haasan himself has shown interest to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj. In fact, the actor, through his Raaj Kamal Film International, has offered the young filmmaker an opportunity to direct him a project.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is said to be a fan of Kamal Haasan and instantly agreed to work with him. The Ulaganayagan will star in the flick, which will also have Tharshan, who came to limelight with Bigg Boss Tamil season 3, in an important character. More details are expected to be out in the days to come.

The director shot to fame with Sundeep Kishan and Regina Cassandra-starrer Maanagaram. The action thriller earned him a lot of respect in the film industry. As a result, he bagged the opportunity to direct Karthi in his second venture Kaithi, which has won rave reviews and tasted success at the box office.

Now, he has teamed up with Vijay for an untitled action film.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan is busy with Indian 2. He had expressed his desire to bid goodbye to films by 2021 to contest in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, but now it looks like his political career has taken a back seat as he is prepping up to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj.