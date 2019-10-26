Karthi's Kaithi might have been overshadowed by Vijay's Bigil, but the movie has managed to garner much better response than the Atlee's film. Yes, Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial has won unanimous positive reviews with the critics giving a average rating of 3.5 ratings out of 5.

Kaithi is released in over 300 screens in Tamil Nadu. The movie has got much lesser screens than it deserved due to the massive hype around Bigil. As a result, it has got a decent opening at the box office on the first day in its home territory.

The early estimation coming from the trade says that Kaithi has raked in about Rs 5 crore on the first day. In Chennai alone, it has grossed around Rs 40 lakh. These are predicted numbers and the actual numbers may vary.

However, the interesting part of the story is that the Karthi's film has been appreciated by critics and audience. The movie is expected to perform well in the days to come and especially after the fans' craze around Bigil comes down post first weekend.

Kaithi has been released in 1400+ screens worldwide. It has seen the light of the day in 330 screens in the Telugu-speaking states, in over 100 screens in Karnataka and around 200 in other parts of the country. It is released in 400+ screens in overseas centres.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj's film revolves around a prisoner on parole played by Karthi. He is out to see his daughter whom he has not seen in his life. The story happens in a single night and in a matter of four hours.