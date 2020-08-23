Dawood Ibrahim remains one of the most elusive terror suspects and one India's most wanted. Pakistan's recent Statutory Regulatory Order listed 88 names including Dawood's, which cited his addresses in Karachi.

However, the Pakistani government has stepped back from the order and said the media reports are 'baseless' and denies that the criminal has any presence in Karachi. The government has released a statement in this regard.

Pakistan steps back on SRO

On August 18, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan released 2 SROs, listing 88 who would have financial sanctions imposed on them, they were to be subject to an 'asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo'. The names included Dawood Ibrahim, 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar Jaish-e-Mohammed chief.

The order also listed Dawood's addresses such as the 'White House' in Karachi and his passport details. The statutory orders were seen as a move ahead of the Financial Action Task Force review who has 'greylisted' Pakistan and asked for a plan of action to be implemented by the end of 2019.

The statutory orders seemed were taken as an admission of Dawood's association with Karachi, a matter Pakistan has fiercely and continuously denied. However, when reports emerged in the media on the SRO published, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stepped back on the claims.

In their statement, the ministry said, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued two consolidated SROs on 18 August 2020, reflecting the current status of the UN Taliban and ISIL (Da'esh) and AQ Sanctions list. These lists contain names of individuals and entities designated under the two sanction regimes established pursuant to the UN Security Council resolutions. The consolidated SROs are issued periodically as a routine matter. Similar SROs have been issued, by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the past, as per statutory requirements to meet our international obligations. Last such SROs were issued in 2019."

Further, it added, "The SROs issued reflect information contained in the list entry of UN designated individuals/entities. The reports in certain sections of the media about Pakistan imposing new sanctions measures, through these SROs, are not factual. Similarly, the assertions made by some sections of the Indian media, as to Pakistan admitting to the presence of certain listed individuals on its territory, based on the information contained in the SRO, are baseless and misleading."

The ministry stated, "It is once again reiterated that the information contained in the SRO is reproduced as per the details in the list entry of the individuals/entities designated under the two sanctions regime, which is publically available, and contains names of individuals who despite their confirmed deceased status still continue to be on the sanctions list."