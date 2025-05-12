On Saturday, Harshvardhan Rane took to his social media to let his fans know that he did not want to be a part of the sequel of 'Sanam Teri Kasam' if the original cast was repeated. He took a direct stance at Mawra Hocane for her statement on India after Operation Sindoor. Now, the directors of the film, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, have clearly stated that they too are not willing to work with any Pakistani actors and support a ban on them.

Both Harshvardhan and the director duo made their statements after Mawra's tweet went viral post Operation Sindoor. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the actress had written, "Strongly condemn India's cowardly attack on Pakistan.. Innocent civilians have lost their lives.. May Allah protect us all.. may sense prevail.. Ya Allah ho Ya Hafizo.."

Strongly condemn India’s cowardly attack on Pakistan..

Innocent civilians have lost their lives..



May Allah protect us all.. may sense prevail..



Ya Allah ho Ya Hafizo.. #PakistanZindabad — MAWRA (@MawraHocane) May 6, 2025

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the director duo criticised the stance of Pakistani actors and said, "Innocent Indian lives continue to be lost to decades of cross-border terrorism. What's even more disheartening is the silence—or worse, the statements-of Pakistani actors who have worked in India, receiving love, respect, and opportunity."

Both Radhika and Vinay very articulately clarified that they are in support of India's ban on Pakistani actors from working in the country. They also mentioned that Pakistani actors should not be engaged with at any cost.

They said, "So we fully agree with our government's decision: Not a single rupee should be paid. Not a single minute of our time as a nation should be offered. Not a single Indian platform should engage with them. What matters most is our nation and the welfare of our people. We stand by our government and fully support its decision. Nation First — Always!"

Going back to Rane's tweet, who also spoke up against Mawra's stance towards India, wrote-"While I am grateful for the experience, however, as things stand, and after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of Sanam Teri Kasam Part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated."

Other Pakistani actors, too, who have previously worked in India, have taken a stance against the country, such as Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan.

Both Radhika and Vinay very articulately clarified that they are in support of India's ban on Pakistani actors from working in the country. They also mentioned that Pakistani actors should not be engaged with at any cost.

They said, "So we fully agree with our government's decision: Not a single rupee should be paid. Not a single minute of our time as a nation should be offered. Not a single Indian platform should engage with them. What matters most is our nation and the welfare of our people. We stand by our government and fully support its decision. Nation First — Always!"

Going back to Rane's tweet, who also spoke up against Mawra's stance towards India, wrote-

"While I am grateful for the experience, however, as things stand, and after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of Sanam Teri Kasam Part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated."

Other Pakistani actors, too, who have previously worked in India, have taken a stance against the country, such as Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan.