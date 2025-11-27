Kapil Sharma's café in Canada has faced shooting incidents twice. However, the actor says, after every firing incident, the turnout emerged bigger than before. Kapil was speaking at the trailer launch event of 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' where he mentioned that he isn't scared of such incidents and would never back down.

Bigger opening

Kapil added that the firing incident was even discussed in Canadian Parliament. "What I feel is that the rules there and the police perhaps don't have the power to control (such an incident). But when our case happened, it went to the federal government, and there was a discussion in the Canadian parliament," he said.

The 'Great Indian Kapil Show' host added that he feels God is with him as after every firing incident, the cafe would receive bigger opening. "In fact, after every firing incident, we got a bigger opening at the cafe. So it is all ok if God is with me," he said.

Well-wishers reached out

Kap's Cafe in Surrey was shot at several times by two unidentified assailants just a few days after its opening. There was one more attack on August 7 and another one in October. Kapil said that he received calls from many well-known people after the incident and how steps were taken to prevent such incidents in future.

"I got calls from a lot of people from there who told me that there were a lot of things happening, but after the firing at my cafe, it became news, and now steps are being taken to improve the law-and-order situation there," he said. 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' is a sequel to his 2011 hit 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon'.