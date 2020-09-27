The enthusiastic duo Shashi-Khushi are no strangers to the music industry with their talents being recognized within India and beyond. Shashi has lent his music for Sanjay Leela Bansali's movie "Mary Kom", and has also sung in the blockbuster hit "Bajirao Mastani" among others.

Khushi, on the other hand, is popularly referred to as "DJ Khushi" and is known for his Bollywood remixes. Having gained mass success following his version of 'Chammak Challo"; Khushi is now the 'go-to' DJ for many Bollywood industry parties and events. He has also played at the Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas engagement.

The dynamic duo after their first release High Court, Shashi-Khushi, are back with their latest song 'SOON'. The music is themed around the powerful emotions of love and desires.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India Shashi and Khushi poured their heart out as they shared their experiences composing some kickass Bollywood upbeat song, what makes their new album different from the usual themes that we are hearing and their take on remixes.

Excerpts from the interview

Tell us about your song SOON?

We came together as we wanted to do things differently. 'Soon' as a word is very relatable in our lives as there are a lot of things that we want to happen SOON. For example, we enjoyed our music to come out soon, Shashi wanted to get fitter soon, I wanted to do more gigs around the world soon, I also wanted some more music soon, my parents wanted me to get married soon. So, we thought the word was catchy, and everybody could relate to it, we both relate to it, and that's how the song and word came into place, and the lyricist Aditya Ojha narrated the whole story. The song 'Soon' is a beautiful mix of a modern vibe and fusion.

Which other Punjabi singers you follow?

We admire music coming from other singers as well, and we look up to the Punjabi Music Industry. We follow almost a lot of people from the industry; we love what B Praak and Jaani do, we love Ammy Virk does, we love Sidhu Moosewalla does. These all are trendsetters even Sunanda Sharma there is so much talent in that state and single headedly they have revolutionized the whole independent scene, and independent music was dead. Still, they have made sure that the industry now is booming, it's vast and it's all over the place. The excellent part about Punjabi music is that you will hear it in South India. So that's the reach of Punjabi music- its not limited to one state, it's the voice of the country right now, and we are delighted to be a part of it.

What is your take on remixes?

Our take on remixes is that we don't mind them at all, till the time they are done tastefully and not for the heck of it. If the job is well done and if it's recreated beautifully like Humma-Humma, Aankh Maare then it is likeable or else if it's just done forcefully like most of the songs are done then I think its an insult to original music because they have been such big hits and have been recreated so severely that they came. They just went away because nobody cared about them, so not against remixes only that it should be done well and not for the heck of it.

Which Bollywood actors you will like to lend your voice to?

We want to work with everybody from Aamir Khan to SRK, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar. With some of the new talents like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky, Rajkumar Rao. As we have some super high energy songs I think Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan would do full justice to it.

Forthcoming projects?