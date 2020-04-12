Late actress Divya Bharti's death came as a shock for the nation. Her husband and producer Sajid Nadiadwala was unable to cope up with the loss. This is when Sajid's closeness with Tabu increased. Tabu was Divya was apparently best of friends and Sajid found solace in Tabu's company. He got a shoulder to cry on which ultimately culminated in friendship and eventually love blossomed between the two.

Sajid later revealed that while theirs wasn't a case of love at first sight, he and Tabu understood each other and later became attached. He even suggested that Tabu would have to deal with the fact that she was the second woman in his life – the late Divya would retain the prime position. The couple seemed headed for matrimony when, without warning, Tabu apparently lost interest.

What was the reason behind Tabu losing interest in Sajid, well, this was an entry of a third person in their lives and he was none other than South superstar Nagarjuna. Tabu and Nagarjuna met on the sets of a film and they didn't take a moment to get along. Reports of their closeness started doing the rounds when they starred together in Telugu film Aavida...Maa Aavide.

Tabu was madly in love with Nagarjuna so much so that she shifted from Mumbai to Hyderabad where Nagarjuna resided. This was a bold step taken by Tabu as she left her film career when she was at the peak. By 2000, they were spotted together in public; it was even rumored that he purchased a house for her right adjoining his own residence.

By 2012, Tabu and Nagarjuna almost came to an end, after being in a relationship with him for 10 long years Tabu realized that Nagarjuna wasn't going to leave his wife for her and so she decided to cut down all ties with him and returned Mumbai forever.

From catching up with friends at birthday parties, to taking salsa classes, it was as if she was determined to make up for the years during which she had loved and lost.

Her ex, Sajid stood up for her staunchly. "Why do people presume Tabu is a recluse and that she shuns company? I've known her from 1998. Yes, our equation changed. But the mutual feeling is still there. She has a priceless sense of humor. And when she's with friends-and there aren't too many of them-she is in her element. Tabu can have you in splits," he vouched.

When asked about marriage, this is what Tabu had answered five years ago, "Jo nahi hai uske bare mein baat karne ka kya faayda?"