After disrupting Delhi-Noida traffic, farmers retreat to Prerna Sthal

Agitating farmers virtually held Noida and Greater Noida to ransom on Monday, disrupting Delhi-Noida traffic for hours before retreating in late afternoon on an assurance from the authorities.

The suspension of the stir allowed the removal of barricades and the restoration of normal traffic.

Law enforcers removed barricades from Noida-Greater Noida expressways and other roads on the Delhi border late Monday afternoon, paving the way for smooth traffic after farmers deferred their march to the National Capital for a week.

The farmers retreated in the late afternoon on an assurance from the authorities that their concerns would be addressed soon.

The relief for motorists came just before the evening rush hour and tested the persuasion skills of the authorities who managed to convince the representatives of the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) and supporters of other farmers' organisations to give them one week to look into their demands.

Hundreds of farmers had gathered for a "Dilli Chalo" march to demand guaranteed MSP and press other demands. They agreed to retreat, for now, following talks with officials from Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

While giving the officials one week's time to accept their demands, the protesting farmers decided to camp at the Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida.

The farmers claimed they would march towards Delhi if their demands were not met within a week.

Earlier, protestors started arriving at the Maha Maya flyover in Noida, the assembly point for the 'Dilli Chalo' march, in the morning.

Around noon, the members of Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) and supporters of other groups broke barricades and attempted to march towards New Delhi.

Besides restricting the movement of heavy vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Noida Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of the protest.

However, many office-goers were caught unawares by the curbs and diversions, causing kilometre-long jams near the DND flyway, Kalindi Kunj and Chilla border points.

The protesting farmers are demanding benefits under the new agricultural laws and better land compensation, along with better prices for farm produce, pensions and waiver of debt.

Earlier, law enforcers put up cargo containers on roads to block the protesting farmers' path. However, some protesters, wearing red and green caps and holding flags of the communist farm organisation, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), managed to climb the containers and shout slogans.

Delhi Police officials and policemen were also present in large numbers in the city's territory, firmly holding barricades and barriers created on roads to prevent farmers' entry into the national capital. Personnel from the Rapid Action Force also joined Delhi Police in keeping vigil.

While the protest march gradually moved towards Delhi, the Supreme Court, in a matter related to farmers protesting in Punjab, cautioned demonstrators against obstructing highways and adding to traffic disruption on Khanauri border in Sangrur district.

The apex court reminded the protesting farmers that public inconvenience could not be permitted even if they had the right to peaceful protest.

(With inputs from IANS)