After successfully bringing down the COVID-19 spread in the last few months, several states are witnessing a sudden surge in the number of new cases. Karnataka is one such state where new COVID cases are spiking at record pace. The state, on the onset of the second wave of COVID-19, is taking precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus. Now, Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar announced public celebrations, gatherings & congregations during the upcoming festivals like Holi, Ugadi, Shab-e-Barat & Good Friday are prohibited.

In the order dated March 25, Ravi Kumar, Chief Secretary of Government of Karnataka, banned all public celebrations, including gatherings and congregations of any kind during the upcoming festivals. The BBMP, Commissioner, Dy Commissioners and other authorities are advised to ensure strict adherence to the order that was passed on Thursday.

"The situation of COVID-19 in Karnataka has been reviewed and it has been observed that there has been a persistent rise in COVID-19 cases in the state during the last fortnight. It is anticipated that gatherings, congregations and public celebrations during upcoming festivals like Ugadi, Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Good Friday, etc may pose a considerable threat of spread of virus and may cause setback to the appreciable gains made in the suppression of chain of transmission of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka," the order stated.

Gatherings of any sort in public places, public grounds, parks, markets and religious places in across the state have been prohibited. The order also warned that anyone violating the instructions will be tried under provisions of section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and Section 4,5 and 10 of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020.

Read full order below:

"I appeal to all district administrations across the state not to allow religious fairs, entertainment events or political rallies to prevent large gatherings, which turn into super spreaders of the virus," Sudhakar had said on Wednesday.

Delhi bans public gatherings

Delhi also directed that public celebration and gathering, congregation during upcoming festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navratri etc. will not be allowed in public places, including parks, markets, religious places. An order in this regard has been issued by Delhi Chief Secretary on Wednesday.