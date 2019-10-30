Actress Shruti Haasan, who was one of the most popular heroine a couple of years ago has taken a break from work in recent times and is now all set to get back to work. She was last seen in Katamrayudu, a Pawan Kalyan starrer which is directed by Kishore Kumar Pardasany. This is 2017 and in the same year, she has been of Behen Hogi Teri.

After that film, Shruti took a break from films and has pursued her career in music. She was in London for a few months and was busy with her concerts. Now, she is all set to get back to work with a Telugu film. In the meanwhile, she was busy supporting her father in his political career, and dealing with herself post-breakup with boyfriend Micheal Corsale.

As per the official statement made by the makers of Ravi Teja's 66th film, it is said that the Ramayya Vastavayya actress has been roped in to play the leading lady in Ravi Teja's next film which will be directed by Gopichand Malineni.

PR Handout

This film marks the second time collaboration of Shruti Haasan with Ravi Teja. 'Balupu' was the first film in Shruti and Ravi Teja combination and coincidentally it was directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film was a super hit at the box office. The film is billed to be a powerful cop thriller. B Madhu will pool resources for the film. The launching ceremony will take place in the month of November. Her audiences have almost forgotten her and she wasn't seen on the screen in recent times. But it is expected that her audiences will definitely not forget her. Also, she has a film with Vijay Sethupathi, which is titled Laabam and a Hindi film which will be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.