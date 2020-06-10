Ajith is on a break due to the lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus aka Covid-19. The Tamil actor has been working on H Vinoth-directorial Valimai before the film-related activities came to a standstill.

Going by the latest reports, Ajith is in no mood to begin the shooting. In fact, he has advised producer Boney Kapoor not to commence the shooting until the Covid-19 situation returns to normalcy.

Ajith Listening to Stories

However, the break has not stopped him from looking out for good stories. He has reportedly met a couple of filmmaker, of late, and one among them is Vishnuvardhan. Yes, the director shares a good rapport with the actor and after working in the films like Billa and Arrambam.

For years now, they are discussing regular on their next collaboration. Now once again they had a story session and the actor, who is popularly known as Thala among his fans, has liked the script. The actor has also asked the director to meet a top producer to narrate him the story.

If things goes well, Ajith and Vishnuvardhan might team up for the actor's 61 film, which is presently referred to as Thala 61.

It may be recalled that Ajith and Vishnuvardhan were keen on working on a historical project based on King Rajendra Chola. However, considering the economy situation, they are unlikely to work on a mega-budget flick.