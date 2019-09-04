Thala Ajith, who is basking in the success of Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of hit Hindi movie Pink, seems to be interested to star in one more remake film from Bollywood. Once again, the actor is impressed with a film with a strong content.

As per the rumours in the tinsel town, Ajith has liked Anubhav Sinha's Article 15 and interested to remake the film in Tamil language. If the speculations turn out to be true, it will be his 61st movie in the leading role.

However, there are a few other actors from Kollywood who is keen to remake the film in Tamil language. Multifaceted Dhanush has reportedly set his eyes on the project and in talks with the makers.

"Dhanush watched the film and has expressed his interest to buy the remake rights. However, the makers of Article 15 are holding talks with other popular production houses in Kollywood as well. An official announcement will be made by the end of this month," a source has told DT Next earlier.

Article 15 is an investigative thriller directed by Anubhav Sinha. The movie revolves around the rape and murder of two teenage Dalit girls in Uttar Pradesh's Lalgaon. It deals with the contentious issue of caste-based oppression sensitively.

Although the movie had met with opposition from a section of the audience, it turned out to be a profitable venture by grossing Rs 64 crore at the box office.

On the other hand, Ajith Kumar's Nerkonda Paarvai has done well at the box office. The movie, which is about three women fighting for justice in the patriarchal society, is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor.

Ajith is collaborating with the same director and actor for his next film, presently referred to as Thala 60, a movie about a racer.