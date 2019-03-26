Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has gained the biggest release ever in Taiwan market, and is now set to release in China and USA in the coming week

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota director Vasan Bala said, "It has been an overwhelming journey throughout the film, the love and response are humbling. More than anything else, it's touching to know the audience found themselves in the world of Surya. After the global recognition at TIFF, now the film is thrown open to the global markets with the international releases in Taiwan, Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Indonesia, South Africa and Japan amongst others. The love and response are enriching more than anything else and it is a bestowing experience to get such appreciation."

Post the India Release, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has released Internationally in countries like Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, Indonesia, South Africa, Japan to name a few.

Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota boasts of action and comedy that will leave you in splits.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is written and directed by Vasan Bala and has taken over the theatres with its quirkiness.