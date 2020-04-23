After #BeTheREALMAN challenge went viral, it's time for #PassTheBrush. Megastar Chiranjeevi's daughters Sushmita, Sreeja, Niharika, and Allu Arjun's wife Sneha start a new trend on social media.

It is known that Sandeep Reddy Vanga started a new initiative called #BeTheREALMAN, which is aimed at making men stay home and share the workload of women during the lockdown. This challenge is creating a buzz on Twitter with like SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Venkatesh, and many other popular celebs taking part in and sharing their videos.

While the men in the mega family are busy with the #BeTheREALMAN challenge, the mega girls Sushmita, Sreeja, Niharika, and Allu Arjun's wife Sneha picked the #PassTheBrush challenge. It is not clear how and who started this initiative. But this challenge is popular among girls on TikTok, Twitter, and other social media channels.

Along with some of their friends, the girls from the mega family have come up with a super cool video that shows them rocking with their style, grace, and beauty. They are also showcasing their dance moves in the video shared on the Instagram page of Niharika Konidela, the daughter of Naga Babu.

Niharika Konidela has directed, choreographed, and edited the video of #PassTheBrush challenge. She captioned it with, "Lockdown ladies! @sushmitakonidela @sreeja_kalyan @vidskay @deepthikay @allusnehareddy @namratha_raju Here's to my beautiful ladies! We made sitting at fun with our fam! Now it's your turn!"

Chiru's daughter Sushmita shared the video and wrote, "Lockdown fun Had a lot of fun with my fam, the #lockdownladies with this cool number. Hope you all enjoy it and make one with your fam/ friends Credits- Direction: Choreography: Editing: @niharikakonidela DoP: kids/husbands/selfiestick HMU: self @niharikakonidela thaaank you so much for this.. you've made our day!! @sreeja_kalyan @deepthikay @namratha_raju @vidskay @allusnehareddy."