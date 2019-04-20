Anushka Shetty, who is not seen in movies after the Baahubali series and Bhaagamathie, seems to have bagged a biggie. The actress is reportedly going to play an important role in Mani Ratnam's upcoming movie based on a historical novel, Ponniyin Selvan.

Rumours are rife that Anushka Shetty has been offered to play the role of Poonguzhali, wife of Madhurandhaka Uthama Chozha. It is interesting to note that Mani Ratnam had signed her for this project a few years ago along with the likes of Mahesh Babu and Vijay before the project was put on backburner over budget constraints.

Recently, there were reports that Nayanthara was approached for the same role, but the latest buzz indicates that she could not take up the character. As a result, the role has now gone to Anushka Shetty. Her Baahubali co-star Sathyaraj will be doing the role of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, or chancellor and treasurer, which is the second most powerful position in the Chola kingdom.

Not Anushka alone, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is part of the project. Sathyaraj will be Aishwarya's husband in the film, the rumours say.

Apart from them, the cast comprises of Amitabh Bachchan (Sundara Chozhar), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Nandhini), Jayam Ravi (Arulmozhi Varman), Keerthy Suresh (Kunthavai Naachiyaar), Chiyaan Vikram (Aditya Karikaalan) and Karthi (Vanthiya Devan).

Ponniyin Selvan is based on the historical novel penned by Kalki Krishnamurthy of the same name. It is widely considered as one of the greatest novels written in Tamil.

Lyca Productions is funding the multilingual film.