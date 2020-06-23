After Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor is the latest actor from Bollywood who is open to star in the remakes of successful South Indian movies. After the massive success of Kabir Singh and now Jersey, he seems to be interested in starring in a yet-to-be-released Tamil film.

Soorarai Pottru Remake Rights Sold

Rumours are rife in the tinsel town that the remake rights of Suriya's much-awaited film Soorarai Pottru have been acquired by a leading Bollywood production house even before its release. The company has paid a big amount for it.

After the successful deal, the corporate production house has reportedly started the hunt for the lead actor and Shahid Kapoor has shown interest to work on the project. The makers are now considering roping in Sudha Kongara and GV Prakash Kumar, director and music composer of the original, for the Hindi remake as well.

Since nothing is confirmed at this stage, the formal announcement on the Hindi remake is unlikely to be made at this stage, say reports in the Tamil media. The makers are expected to open up on their plans once the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is completely lifted.

Soorarai Pottru Based on GRP's Life

Soorarai Pottru is an action drama based on the life of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan.

The film has Aparna Balamurali playing the female lead. Urvashi, Karunas, Jackie Shroff, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, Sampath Raj, Achyuth Kumar, Kaali Venkat, and others are in the supporting cast. Soorarai Pottru has Niketh Bommireddy's cinematography and Sathish Suriya's editing.

Suriya himself is producing the film in association with Gurmeet Monga.

The Suriya-starrer has bagged 'U' certificate from the regional censor board. The film will see the light of the day once the lockdown is completely lifted in Tamil Nadu. However, the makers have stated that the flick will not skip the theatrical release to have a digital premiere.