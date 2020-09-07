Samyuktha Hegde shamed and assaulted for wearing workout clothes in Bengaluru Close
Activist-politician Kavitha Reddy, who tendered an apology to Samyuktha Hegde and her friends for the alleged abuse-assault incident, has slammed veteran Kannada actor and politician Jaggesh over his tweet. His mention of her hair-cut did not go well with the AICC member.

On her Twitter account, Kavitha Reddy wrote, "Jaggesh this "Bob Cut Hengasu" has spine 2own up her err of judgement unlike u who continues 2b in 'Character' making Sexist remarks outside ur roles, n I understand tat as BJP Ldr ur exercising ur RIGHT 2make Sexist remarks!

Tell Parimala Akka tat I am a fan of her Car Driving. [sic]"

Jaggesh, without referring to the incident directly and mentioning the names, had apparently made a sexist remark against Kavitha Reddy. He wrote, "The source of sorrow is anger. You become the change you want to see in society. There is a rise in the publicity seekers who pick up fights, record videos, and spread it on the internet.

Pant-shirt clad woman with a bob cut (boy cut) picks an issue over a lady's dress and beats her up. We discuss the pro-cons of the incident." He added the emoji of a winking face with the tongue.

Kavitha Reddy has been on the receiving end after she allegedly got into an altercation with actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends at a lake park in Bengaluru recently. The latter had alleged that the AICC member abused and assaulted for wearing workout costumes in public.

Samyuktha Hegde had shared a couple of videos from the incident and lodged a police complaint. After hitting out at the actress initially, Reddy has lent an unconditional apology.