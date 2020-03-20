Rajinikanth has been meeting a lot of filmmakers and disucssing a lot of stories. After his recent movie Darbar bombed at the box office, the Tamil superstar is said to be cautious in selecting scripts. The good news is that the 69-year old has come across an exciting story.

Rajini-Raghava Joining Hands

Going by the latest reports, Rajinikanth is gearing up to work with his 'sishyan' or an ardent fan in Kollywood. The Tamil superstar will be teaming up with none other than actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence.

Lawrence has narrated a script to Thalaivar recently and Rajini seems to have fallen in love with the story, instantly. The former has penned the story with all the ingredients that the Kabali star fans like to see in his movie. So, the superstar has given green signal for the film, say rumour mills.

It may be recalled that Rajinikanth had supported Raghava Lawrence in the initial days for which the latter has often said that he is indebited to Thalaivar, forever. If true, it will be Rajini's 170th movie.

Annaatthe

Currently, Rajinikanth is busy with Siruthai Siva's Annaatthe. It is set in the rural backdrop in which Nayanthara is playing the female lead. Meena, Kushboo, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish and others are in the supporting cast.

Annaatthe is produced by Sun Pictures. The film has D Imman's music, Vetri's cinematography and Ruben's editing.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is prepping up simultaneously to foray into politics. He has set his eyes on 2021 Tamil Nadu state elections. The surprising part of the story is that the two movies will keep him busy for next six to nine months and he might get only a few months before the polls to travel across the state and campaign for his party.