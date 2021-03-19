India has proved as a loyal ally to several countries by sending Made-in-India vaccines against coronavirus to them. Several politicos have thanked India for their initiative.

Now, West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has also thanked Indian PM Modi. Gayle thanked Modi for sending coronavirus vaccines to Jamaica. Prior to Gayle, Andre Russell had also thanked India for sending vaccines.

"PM Modi, the Government of India and the people of India, I want to thank you all for your donation of the vaccine to Jamaica. We appreciate it," Gayle said in a video tweet. Chris also met Indian High Commissioner R. Masakui at the High Commission. Andre Russell had also taken to Twitter to thank India and PM Modi for sending 50,000 doses of vaccine.

"I just want to say a big, big, big thank you to Prime Minister Modi and the India High Commission. The vaccines are here and we are excited. I would love to see the world going back to normal. Jamaica people really appreciate it and just to show that we are more than close, India and Jamaica are now brothers. I appreciate it and stay safe over there. Peace," Russell said in a video.

Jamaica Prime Minister had also thanked people of India for the "much needed support". "I am extremely pleased to report that yesterday afternoon, we received our first shipment of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the Government of India. We express our deep appreciation to the Government and people of India for this very much-needed support," Andrew Holness had said.

India has launched Vaccine Maitri initiative where several thousands of doses of Made-in-India vaccine are sent to other countries to support them in their fight against the pandemic.