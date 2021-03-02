In a shocking incident, seven members of a family in Nagbal Zawoora village of south Kashmir's Shopian district suddenly fell unconscious after allegedly consuming tea.

The family was later admitted to District Hospital Shopian where they gained consciousness and were stable, as stated by local reports.

Members fainted after drinking tea: Neighbours

However, for ascertaining the cause of their condition, they were sent to SMHS hospital, Srinagar for further investigation.

A local resident said that the family members lost their consciousness soon after having their afternoon tea on Monday.

(To be updated)