A few days ago, Baahubali fame director SS Rajamouli made a major annoucement about a Bollywood-Tollywood crossover saying that Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn would be a part of his upcoming period action film RRR. The movie also stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead. And now rumours have started doing the rounds of the industry that Rajamouli is going to bring Kalank actors Varun Dhawan and Sanjay Dutt onboard.

If the reports are to be believed, Varun and Dutt have already signed the much-awaited project wherein they will be seen playing important roles alongside the rest of RRR cast. However, an official confirmation is awaited on the casting of the two Bollywood hunks. Apart from them, Tamil actor Samuthirakani and Daisy Edgar Jones, the British actress of Cold Feet and Silent Witness Fame, will also be going to be a part of the film.

The film's producer DVV Danayya had recently revealed that RRR is being made with a budget of Rs 400 crore. The core story of RRR is based on the two profound Indian freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. According to the chronicled stories, it is said that both of them were missing for few years before they became the legends and fought for the country.

RRR is a pure fiction that has been drafted on the idea of them meeting each other in Delhi and later becoming friends during their away time. Set in 1920s, the film will have a British regime including then culture and lifestyle. It is a pan Indian story painted on a large canvas.

The film will release on July 30, 2020, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and other Indian languages simultaneously.