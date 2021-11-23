The subscribers of Idea will have to shell out more money to use its service starting from Thursday, 25 November. The company has hiked the price by 20-25 per cent on prepaid plans.

Rates of Vodafone Idea Prepaid Recharge Plans Revised

"The new plans will start the process of ARPU improvement and help address financial stress faced by the industry," the Vodafone Idea said in a statement. It added, "Vi remains committed to play its role in accelerating the realization of the government's Digital India vision. In line with its commitment to providing its customers with simple and convenient products, Vi has curated an optimum range of feature rich plans for both voice and data,"

Check New Rates of Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans

The basic pack, which is priced at Rs 79, will cost Rs 99 starting from November 25. The popular data plans (1.5 GB/per day) which used to cost Rs 249 earlier, will be charged Rs 299 for 28 days. Likewise, the 1.5GB data pack (56 days) will be priced at ₹479 instead of ₹399, while subscribers have to shell out Rs 719 for 84 days validity. It cost Rs 599 earlier.

Validity: 28 Days, 56 Days and 84 Days

People have to shell out Rs 269 for 1 GB data pack instead of Rs 219. Whereas 2 GB pack, which was priced at Rs 299, will now cost Rs 359 with 28 days validity. The existing Rs 449 plan (2 GB per day for 56 days) moves to Rs 539.

The 2GB data pack with 84 days validity will be charged Rs 839 instead of Rs 699.

The yearly pack will now cost Rs 1,799 instead of Rs 1,499.

The Idea Vodafone price revised the price of pre-paid plans a day after Airtel announced that it will hike the tariff by 20-25 per cent users.