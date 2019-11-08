Indian captain Rohit Sharma bossed proceedings in more ways than one in the second T20I at Rajkot. He elected to bowl first but his bowlers were awry in the first few overs. However, the spinners and the others pulled things back considerably in the middle overs to restrict Bangladesh to 153/6.

It was not a very good outing for young Rishabh Pant as well as he fumbled a number of times right through the match. Also, he was responsible for a failed stumping chance as he collected the ball in front of the stumps and the third umpire deemed it not out. There was another attempt made and this time, he collected the ball clean and despite several replays, the umpire wrongly pressed the green sign and then had to immediately change it to out. This infuriated Rohit Sharma who hurled choicest words at the umpire.

'Quite an emotional guy'

Speaking at the end of the match, Rohit said that he let his emotions get the better of him and will be more careful in the future. Also, in a tongue-in-cheek comment, the right-hander said that he will now be more aware of where the cameras are while venting out his fury.

"I'm quite an emotional guy on the field. Some of the decisions in the previous and some of the on-field moments today, we were a bit sloppy. Ultimately the aim is to get the job done, and sometimes we display a lot of emotions. Next time I'll check where the camera is (laughs)." said Rohit.

The skipper also spoke about his knock and said that his main focus was to stay back and wait for the ball.

"We knew with the dew coming in, it will be slightly difficult for the bowlers. We had a good powerplay and just carried on from that start. I knew the conditions were perfect. All I wanted to do was stay still and tonk the ball. It's been very good so far and just wanted to finish it off on a good note. Looking forward to that," Rohit further added.

The series is now level at 1-1 and the decider will be played in Nagpur.