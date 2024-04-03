Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actor is on a promotional spree with co-star Tiger Shroff. From sharing hilarious reels to their fun banter. The duo also played Holi with Tiger's alleged ex-girlfriend Disha Patani.

Amid his hectic promotional schedule, Akshay Kumar took a break and went on a date with his wife Twinkle Khanna.

Twinkle Khanna can't stop blushing as she enjoys a romantic date night with Akshay Kumar

On Tuesday, the actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram Stories and dropped a romantic selfie with her husband Akshay Kumar.

In the photo, Twinkle leaned on Akshay as they posed for the camera. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "After 2 decades he still makes me laugh on a date night."

Twinkle Khanna often talks about her personal and professional life quite hilariously

In November 2023, Twinkle gushed about their married life. Along with a throwback photo of the two playing cards, she wrote in her Instagram caption, "While we play 10 rounds of rummy most evenings, it's not always in such fancy attire. His parents played cards every night, and I suppose we've continued the tradition in our own way. What rituals, big or small, have you upheld?"

Bromance over romance this Valentine's Day

On Valentine's day, Akshay Kumar shared a goofy reel with Tiger Shroff and Twinkle Khanna who never minces her words, had a quirky take on Akshay choosing to spend his V'day with Tiger rather than her.

Twinkle Khanna wrote, "Bromance over romance this Valentine's Day." Replying to him, Twinkle wrote back, "Celebrating Valentine's Day with someone he clearly loves more than me," followed by an emoji.

Twinkle and Akshay worked together in films such as International Khiladi (1999) and Zulmi (1999). In 2022, Twinkle Khanna went on to pursue her Master's in Fiction Writing at the Goldsmiths, University of London; she completed her degree recently.

They married on January 17, 2001, and have two children together – son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming films

Akshay will be seen in the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise Housefull, alongside Riteish Deshmukh. He is also a part of Welcome To The Jungle and Hera Pheri 3. He recently announced the title of his yet another upcoming film, Sarfira. It is the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.