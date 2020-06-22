A 30-year-old man was arrested for molesting an African woman in an institutional quarantine centre in Bengaluru city, an official said on Monday.

"We have arrested Jaishankar for molesting an African woman in HSR Layout institutional quarantine centre," told Bengaluru Southeast Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Joshi Srinath Mahadev to IANS.

Jaishankar was arrested under IPC Section 354, which deals with outraging the modesty of a woman.

The victim , a student in Mumbai, was put on institutional quarantine on arriving in Benglauru.

When the woman was going into a common bathroom on Friday, Jainshankar, also from Mumbai, grabbed her.

Following this, the woman punched him in the face and he apologized but again sneaked into her room and misbehaved with an Indian woman who was also staying there.

The women raised an alarm and approached the police, leading to Jaishankar's arrest.

After the incident, the African woman who had come to visit her sister in Bengaluru was shifted to another quarantine centre which operates on a paid basis.

As the woman could not afford paying Rs 1,800 a day at the new quarantine centre, she asked the authorities who shifted her there to make arrangements for payment. Some of her African friends are helping her.