The house of Afghan Defense Minister was attacked on Tuesday. At least four car bombs exploded near the minister's home in a matter of 10 minutes. According to reports, gunmen stormed even inside Besmellah Mohammadi's house in Kabul.

The minister's family was evacuated while Mohammadi wasn't at home when the attack happened.

"A suicide attack took place in-front of the home of Afghanistan's defense minister." PD10 Kabul police sources said.

The Defense minister is safe. The suicide car bomb detonated outside the home of Afghanistan's defense minister and the gunmen exchanged fire with members of Afghanistan's defense minister security detail, sources have revealed.

More details are awaited.