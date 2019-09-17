At least 24 people were killed and 31 others were injured in a blast near Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's election rally in Parwan province, Afghanistan on Tuesday, September 17.

Head of the provincial hospital, Abdul Qasim Sangin said most of the victims were women and children.

"Women and children are among them and most of the victims seem to be the civilians. Ambulances are still operating, and the number of casualties may rise," Sangin was quoted as saying as per Reuters.

The Afghan President was reported to be safe and unharmed at the time of the explosion, the Associated Press news agency quoted Ghani's campaign spokesman, Hamed Aziz as saying.

In a separate incident on the same day, a suicide attack killed at least six people. "We are investigating whether it was a suicide attack or whether a magnetic bomb was attached to a motor-bike," said interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

While no group have claimed responsibility for both the attacks, the Taliban had stated that they will intensify their attacks against Afghan and foreign forces in a bid to thwart people from voting in the upcoming presidential elections in September 28. Ghani is running for a second five-year term in the Presidential office.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Afghan peace deal, calling the deal "dead" last week after months of negotiations to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan. The deal aimed to guarantee US military withdrawal from the region in exchange for security and intel agreements.

Tensions between the terror organisation and the Afghan government had made negotiations between them difficult, as the Taliban condemns President Ashraf Ghani's government and calls them a US puppet.