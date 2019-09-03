Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi has been arrested on charges of cheating and forgery. The 42-year-old leader was nabbed from his house in Bilaspur district.

Jogi, who is the head of the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), has been accused of lying about his birthplace on the poll affidavit. A case was registered against him under Section 420 (Cheating) on February 3 last year for furnishing false information in his affidavit.

The arrest was made after BJP leader Sameera Packra lodged a complaint against Amit Jogi. Packra fought against Jogi in the 2013 assembly polls from a reserved seat in Marwahi constituency in Chhattisgarh.

Sameera Packra alleged that Jogi was born in 1977 in Texas, whereas he had falsely declared his year and place of birth as 1978 and Sarbehera Gaurela village in Chhattisgarh.

"Amit Jogi was arrested from Marwahi Sadan in Bilaspur after an investigation for about six months. His arrest was based on the FIR lodged against him in February this year at Gaurela police station in the district," Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal told news agency PTI. Initially, Jogi's house was surrounded by police following which he was nabbed.