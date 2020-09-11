Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched the Aero India 2021 website on Friday and confirmed the dates for 13th edition of the lauded air show. The website hosts all the details for exhibitors and visitors alike, everything from booking spaces to buying tickets and more.

"India's Atma Nirbhar Bharat campaign is closely associated with indigenisation efforts in the field of aviation and Aero India 21 can provide an ideal platform for taking forward this endeavour," Defence Minister said.

Aero India 2021: Date and tickets

Aero India 2021 will be held from 3 - 7 February 2021 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The Aero India 21 website will be a contactless interface for the massive aero show. It will host and stream all online services and serve both visitors and exhibitors queries.

Visitors will be able to buy tickets online on the website. Media persons will also be able to register on the website for the coverage of the event. For any queries, there's a redressal and feedback mechanism within the website, which caters to both visitors and exhibitors.

Booking exhibition space

The exhibitors will be able to register and book space online. In full transparency, the spaces will be available on first-come-first-served basis. Once booked, all payments can be done on the Aero India website. The entire exhibition layout is available online for reference.

COVID safety measures

The Aero India 21 show will be held in full adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols. Visitors, exhibitors, service providers and everyone in physical attendance must strictly follow the stated guidelines.