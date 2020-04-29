Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday, April 29, announced the dates for the prestigious air show, Aero-India 2021.

aeroThe five-day mega event will begin on February 4 and continue till February 7, 2021. The 13th edition of the aero-show will be held at the Yelahanka air base of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Bengaluru's northern outskirts and near the city's international airport at Devanahalli.

Bengaluru has already hosted 12 editions of the aero-show, the announcement for the 13th edition of the biennial show comes around five months in advance.

Yediyurappa on holding Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru

Earlier in March, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa shot off a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for his consent to hold the biennial Aero India in Bengaluru in February 2021, fearing another attempt to shift the prestigious air show from this aerospace hub.

Yediyurappa personally gave the letter to Singh in New Delhi on Friday evening for approval to hold the 13th edition of the air show in Bengaluru only on suitable dates in February 2021," an official told news agency IANS in Bengaluru.

Yediyurappa had urged Rajnath Singh to approve the Bengaluru's request, but also finalise the dates for staging the mega aero-show event.

"Bengaluru has become synonymous with Asia's premier air show Aero India, as the biennial air-cum-defence expo attracts giants of the industry from the world and thousands of people from across the country and overseas," asserted Yediyurappa in the letter.

(With IANS inputs)